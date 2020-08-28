Rounds of Downpours and Steamy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Deeper moisture levels will stick around for the next few days leading to elevated rain chances. There will be a chance wet weather finds you at any point during the day, but the best chance for rain comes this afternoon. There will be a few downpours thanks to the deeper moisture. Extra clouds will keep temperatures slightly below average. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. If you get some sunshine, it will feel steamy. This trend of unsettled weather will stick around through the weekend.

The high risk for rip currents will continue at the beaches.

The pattern will begin to slowly change next week as we bring in some drier air aloft. This will lead to a steady reduction in the rain chance. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s.

TROPICS: Laura will continue moving north and eventually east over the next few days dropping rain over the Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio Valleys. We are now watching two additional tropical waves in the Central and Eastern Atlantic. Both have low chances of development over the next five days as they move west.