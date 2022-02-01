MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Its very breezy outside this afternoon! It’s gusting up to 35 mph near the coast. Red flags are flying at the beaches with high risk for rip currents. Temperatures are warming into the low 70s this afternoon.

We will see overcast skies with a 30% chance of seeing a few showers throughout Wednesday. We are tracking a rain maker coming our way on Thursday!





We are under a SLIGHT RISK FOR EXCESSIVE RAINFALL on Thursday. We could see an increased risk of flooding. We are also under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather (level 1/5) on Thursday. A thunderstorm could have the potential of becoming strong and produce damaging winds or a tornado.

The showers will start to clear out by Friday evening. Temperatures looks to get quite chilly again by Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. We could see another system bring some rain back into the forecast by the end of this weekend.