Roller Coaster Temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday morning! Today begins cool, but an even bigger cooldown is on the horizon.

Today mainly starts in the 50s and clear. Some light fog will be possible. Past sunrise we’ll warm up steadily. Most will top out in the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northeast.

It will turn cool again tonight with lows in the mid 50s as clouds begin to increase. Tomorrow will bring more warmth, humidity, and a bump in rain chances. By tomorrow afternoon scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will reach the middle 70s.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase on Wednesday as a cold front approaches. A few strong to an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Highs on Wednesday will top out near 80.

After this front moves through it will turn chilly. On Thursday highs will only manage the low 60s with a strong north wind. By Friday morning we could see lows in the 30s. While a widespread freeze is unlikely, some patchy frost to a light freeze can’t be ruled out inland. Stay tuned.

By Friday afternoon we will go on a steady warming trend as sunshine sticks around through the Easter weekend. Good Friday it’s highs in the mid-60s. For the weekend it’s lows in the 40s and highs near 70s.