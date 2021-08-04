Roller coaster rain chances as we move into our typical summer pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As expected, fewer storms developed Wednesday. This trend looks to continue for one more day before wet and unsettled weather returns.

Isolated storms will continue mainly for areas east of I-65 through the evening. Most of the wet weather will wind down after sunset. Temperatures will slowly cool as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will bottom out near seasonable levels. Lows will bottom out in the lower 70s. Northern continued may fall into the upper 60s.

Some drier air aloft will stick around Thursday limiting of chances for afternoon showers and storms. A few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible after 12 pm. The best chances will lie in Northwest Florida. Highs will stay seasonably warm in the lower 90s.

Moisture will return for Friday and the weekend as we transition to our normal summertime pattern. Highs will stay near average topping off in the lower 90s with wake-up temperatures in the lower 70s. This pattern of dry mornings and stormy afternoons will continue through next week.