MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another day of scattered tropical downpours. The pattern looks to change as we head into the rest of the week.

Rain will quickly wind down this evening. Winds will remain light and out of the southwest. Temperatures hover in the 80s for most of the region. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to middle 70s. A few showers will develop Wednesday morning near or just offshore.

The weather pattern changes Wednesday. Some slightly drier air aloft will help to limit rain chances over the next few days. Highs will run warmer with more sunshine reaching the lower and middle 90s. A few pop-up storms are possible after lunchtime.

Moisture will return by the weekend with rain chances climbing to 60% by Sunday. Highs will run a touch cool, but close to seasonal norms.