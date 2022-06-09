Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start out warm and muggy with temps in the 70’s and 80’s for most. We are also starting with showers and a few rumbles of thunder in our northern counties mainly north of highway 84.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s for most with heat index values well into the triple digits. We are also entering an unsettled pattern that will start this afternoon and last into the weekend. A cold front is approaching….Out ahead of that, several waves of showers and storms will move through. The first will be this afternoon and will also bring the chance of strong to severe storms with the main threat being damaging winds and hail.

We dry out overnight into Friday morning before a cluster of showers and storms moves through Friday afternoon bringing another risk for severe storms. More waves of rain are expected Saturday before storm chances become more scattered Sunday into next week. Highs will stay in the low-to-mid 90’s with heat index values between 100 degrees and over 105 degrees.

The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic Basin…There is an area of clouds and low pressure that we are tracking in the Pacific (on the western side of southern Mexico). Nothing to be concerned about right now, it is just something we are watching.