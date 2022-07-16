MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Afternoon storms with highs in the low-90’s will continue throughout the next week.

After a few storms this afternoon and evening, a few clouds will stick around into the overnight period. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s. For tomorrow, our typical summertime pattern will continue with some scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and highs reaching into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. A low risk of rip currents is expected to continue over the next few days, but make sure to still use caution if you plan to head to the Gulf beaches.

We will have a rinse and repeat forecast over the next week. Scattered afternoon t-storms will be possible especially closer to the coast with highs staying in the low-90’s with upper-80’s along the coastline.