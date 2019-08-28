Relief from the heat coming, tracking the tropics
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday! We are halfway to the weekend!
Today will be less wet than what we have been seeing at 30% of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Because of this, highs will be in the lower 90s, instead of the upper 80s. Tonight should be clear and muggy.
Tonight and into Thursday, a “cold” front is forecasted to pass our area. While it will not knock down temperatures a whole lot, it will feel cooler due to the drier air. We will also have very little rain chance to round off your work week.
For your Labor Day weekend, there is still nothing tropical, just afternoon showers and thunderstorms. When we have a better idea where Tropical Storm Dorian is headed, we will adjust and let you know!
For a tropical update, head to our tropical article! https://www.wkrg.com/weather/tracking-tropical-storm-dorian-and-tropical-storm-erin/