Refreshing morning, stunning start to the weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! Happy Friday!

Thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday, cooler and drier air is ushering in and you will feel it as you walk out the door this morning! Temperatures this morning were sitting in the 60’s which is about ten to fifteen degrees cooler than yesterday morning. This front also wiped away the humidity as well.

You will see tons of sun today as highs warm up to the mid-to-upper 80’s. Thanks to drier air moving through, we are not expecting any rain. Tonight, lows will drop again to below average in the low-to-mid 60’s.

The sunshine, low humidity, no rain chance, and cooler mornings will continue through Saturday. Sunday, the moisture will return bringing higher humidity and afternoon rain chances. The rip current risk remains low through the weekend.

TROPICS: Today is the official peak of hurricane season and the Atlantic Basin is BUSY. We have Hurricane Larry and Post Tropical Cyclone Mindy moving through the Atlantic away from the United States. We are also tracking two different tropical disturbances. The first is off the coast of Africa that has a high chance for development in the next handful of days. The second is in the Caribbean and is expected to move into the southern Gulf in the next 5 days where it also has a high chance for development. We will keep an eye on these and keep you updated!