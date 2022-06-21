MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our Gulf Coast heat wave continues. Highs are expected to climb into the triple-digits over the next few days.

Isolated storms that develop Tuesday afternoon will wind down through the evening and into the night. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will remain above seasonal norms bottoming out in the middle 70s.

A streak of potentially record-setting heat begins Wednesday. Rain chances will remain very slim at only 10%. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s and lower triple-digits. Heat index values will approach 108-115°. Please stay safe in the oppressive temperatures. Records will remain in jeopardy Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Rain chances look to pick up for the weekend. A cold front will approach leading to a 30-40% chances of mainly afternoon and evening storms.