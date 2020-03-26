Record Warmth Likely Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Yesterday brought record warmth, today will be more of the same. For the first half of the day make sure you’re on the lookout for dense fog if out on the roadways. Most of the fog will be in our inland counties with just patchy fog in our inland communities.

Today begins in the 60s in most spots, but there are some 50s farther northeast. After sunrise, temperatures will warm very quickly. We’ll be in the lower 80s at midday and we’ll continue to warm from there. This afternoon will bring highs in at least the middle 80s. Along I-10, it’s upper 80s and north of I-10 we could hit 90 degrees!

Even with the warmth and humidity, the chance for rain is low, very low. While there may be some mist early, the chance for rain today is next to zero. Rain chances will stay next to zero through tomorrow into the early half of the weekend. This warmth and low rain chances are being driven by a strong area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico.

Once we get into Saturday, this high pressure will begin to weaken. A weak front will move in on Sunday. This front will bring a slight chance for showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. This will also drop our highs a handful of degrees into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another more significant front likely arrives Tuesday into next Wednesday. There will be a more substantial rain chance with this front and after it passes, we likely won’t be too far away from seasonable averages which are mornings in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s.