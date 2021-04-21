Record lows possible tonight, Severe weather possible next weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cooler breeze continues over the Gulf Coast. This could set the stage for record low temperatures tonight.

A very dry air mass remains in place over the Gulf Coast. A steady north breeze will lighten as we move into the evening and overnight hours. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will likely fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s for areas along and north of I-10. Coastal communities will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s. Some communities may come close to record territory by sunrise Thursday.

Thursday will another gorgeous day. After a chilly start, sunshine and an afternoon breeze out of the southeast will lead to highs topping off near 70. Some changes will come Friday as a stronger south wind develops in advance of our next big weathermaker. Highs will reach the middle 70s.

A more active pattern will develop Saturday. Saturday will be a WEATHER AWARE DAY for the Gulf Coast. Showers and storms appear likely with the chance that at least a few of those storms could become severe. At this point, all modes of severe weather appear likely, including isolated tornadoes. The exact timing is still in question. This will be followed by another stretch of dry and warm weather.