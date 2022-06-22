MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking record-breaking heat across the area. We’re looking at high temperatures for the rest of the week, with heat rising to near or above record territory, in the triple digits for most.

A streak of record-setting heat looks to continue through the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. Rain chances will remain very slim at only 10%. Afternoon highs range from 97 at the immediate coast to as high as 105 inland. But because the humidity will be higher at the coastline, it will feel hotter south of I-10, even though high temps on your thermometer will be hotter north of I-10.

Because of this higher humidity near the beaches, there is a HEAT ADVISORY in place for our coastal counties from 11 AM until 7 PM for heat index values between 109 and 112 degrees.

Temperatures will approach all-time highs for the month of June. Please stay safe in the oppressive temperatures. Records will remain in jeopardy Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Rain chances look to pick up for the weekend. A cold front will approach leading to a 30-40% chances of mainly afternoon and evening storms.

The National Weather Service has already confirmed record-breaking heat in Destin, Florida. The hottest day on record is now June 18, 2022, when temperatures soared to 102 degrees.

Florida Power & Light responded to the record-breaking heat in a statement saying they would not disconnect customers who are behind on their bills. FL&P also encouraged customers to reach out if they are having a difficult time paying their bills.

The City of Fairhope is also struggling with the heat. City officials decided to conserve water by reducing splash pad hours and may declare a water emergency. For those taking their children to the park instead of the splash pads, here are some tips to keep your child safe as temperatures reach into the upper-90’s and even touch over 100 degrees for the next several days.