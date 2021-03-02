Rain continues to fall, Drier air arrives tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a soggy and chilly day on the Gulf Coast. The weather will improve for the back half of the work week.

Persistent downpours have accumulated today. Most of the region picked up 1-2” of rain from this latest weather system.

Areas of rain will begin to wind down from west to east through the evening and into the overnight period. The WKRG news 5 area should be clear of rain by 10 PM. Overcast skies will stay with us overnight with a chilly north wind. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 40s.

Improving weather is coming Wednesday. The day will stay off gray and gloomy. As drier air moves in, the clouds will scour out leading to a sunny finish to Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. It is all dependent on how soon the clouds clear.

The weather looks to stay dry and seasonable for the rest of the week. Another quick-moving weather system will bring clouds and a few showers to the region Friday night into Saturday morning. That will be followed by several more days a sensible weather.