Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

Starting off big picture, what was invest 90L, has now moved inland and has no chance of further tropical development. It will bring the Southeast heavy rain and gusty winds with rough surf continuing at the coast. This coupled with a system to our west will keep our rain chances high through Thursday.

We are still seeing some lingering rain and a few rumbles of thunder as what was invest 90L moves further inland. This moisture coupled with a system to our west will keep our rain chances high today through Thursday. Not everyone will see rain all of the time, but waves of thunderstorms are expected for the next few days. The overall severe risk is low, but we can’t rule out a strong storm or two.

More rain keeps our temperatures in check with highs in the low-to-mid 80’s and lows in the 60’s and 70’s. This system finally moves out Friday bringing back sunshine for the weekend. Weekend temps will be in the upper 80’s.