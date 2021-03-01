Rainy weather continues tonight and Tuesday, Cooler temperatures stick around

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been an unsettled start to the week. More rain is on the way tonight through Tuesday.

A cold front will continue moving south into the northern Gulf of Mexico tonight. This boundary will stall out. Skies look to stay cloudy through the evening and overnight period with scattered light showers. Cooler air will begin to move in overnight. Lows will range from the middle and upper 40s along and north of I-10. Lows will bottom out in the lower 50s at the coast.

Tuesday will be another gloomy day for the Gulf Coast. Expect another batch of rain to move through starting around sunrise. Pockets of heavier rain will be possible through the day. Most of the region will pick up 1-2” of rain through the end of the day Tuesday. Isolated spots could pick up close to 3” of rain. Highs will stay cool topping off in the middle and upper 50s.

Drier air returns Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine and fair-weather clouds. Highs will reach the 60s with lows in the 40s. Another weak weather system will bring some rain Friday night through Saturday morning.