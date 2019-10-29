Rainy tonight and tomorrow, Halloween cold front

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast!

Today has been a soggy day for most, and that will continue throughout tonight, tomorrow and Thursday. The rain will come in waves, so you may see a few breaks but odds are…it will be back. Lows tonight will be near 70° with highs reaching the upper 70’s for tomorrow.

Jackson and George counties in Mississippi are under a marginal risk for severe weather overnight tonight with the main threats being gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The rest of our area is not included in this risk.

On Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning and early afternoon ahead of a cold front, but will start to clear west to east by Thursday evening. Right now, models are pretty optimistic of this clearing by prime-time trick-or-treating, but we will continue to keep you updated. For a closer look at your Halloween Boocast, head to this link: https://www.wkrg.com/weather/halloween-boocast/.

After the cold front passes on Thursday, temperatures will drop fast. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will decrease to the lower 40’s and will stay that way through the weekend. Highs Friday through Sunday will only reach the 60’s.