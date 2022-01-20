Rainy this morning, wintry weather possible Friday morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are starting out WET as a line of showers moves through along a cold front. This is just rain for most, no severe weather expected. Temps are starting out warm and mild in the 50’s and 60’s.

Throughout the day, the rain will continue to move from northwest to southeast and will exit our area around midday. In the wake of that rain/cold front, temps will fall QUICKLY to the 40’s this afternoon. There will also be a brisk north wind at around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Most will get a break in the rain this afternoon and evening.

After midnight tonight, the front will stall to our south helping rain chances to return. Temperatures will continue to fall to near or below freezing as well. Because of the rain and the falling temperatures, light freezing rain will be a possibility late tonight into Friday morning mainly north and west of I-65. This could lead to a glaze of ice on bridges, overpasses and ramps with some slick spots on roadways as well. In NW FL and near the coast, cold rain is more likely. The good news is that models have backed off on the rain chance a bit thanks to drier air, lessening our chance for rain/freezing rain…..But this could change again and we will continue to keep you updated.

By mid-morning Friday, temps will rebound to above freezing and the chance for any wintry mix diminishes. Showers could stick around. Lows Friday night will drop to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with highs only making it to the upper 40’s Saturday (wind chill values in the 30’s most likely). Below average temps continue with a few coastal showers Saturday and sunshine returning Sunday.