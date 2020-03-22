Rainy Sunday, warm week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! This Morning we are waking up to scattered showers across our region. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in our Northern Counties. Today we have a high of 77 degrees, mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain.  

A stationary front has stalled over our region and will turn into a warm front and lift Northward tomorrow. Our atmosphere will remain unstable for the next few days with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Tomorrow we will have a 30% chance of showers with a high of 30%

On Tuesday we will have a high of 81 degrees with only a 10% chance of showers. On Wednesday we will have a high of 84 with a 10% chance of showers as well. Then we will be in a mostly sunny and warm set up to end this upcoming week!

