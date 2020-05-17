Rainy Sunday, Warm week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Today we are seeing pop up showers and moderate downpours across our region.

This afternoon our winds will be sustained around 5-10 mph but we could see gusts up to 20 mph from the SE. There is moderate risk for rip currents down by the coast.

A front is expected to pass our area this evening into tomorrow morning. Out ahead of it there will be scattered showers throughout the day with a 40% chance of showers. There will be a break later this evening with the main front passing overnight into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon our skies should be clearing with temperatures in the mid-80s.

On Tuesday we will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. A stationary front is expected to dip through our region on Wednesday which has increased our rain chances to around 20%. A few showers may linger into Thursday. Some of these showers could produce a few thunderstorms.

Then our skies will be clearing just in time for the weekend! We will be warming up with highs in the upper 80s by Friday!