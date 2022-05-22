MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cloudy and warm start to our day with temperatures in the 70s. The thunderstorms will start to fire up around lunchtime. We are under a low risk for severe weather. A few thunderstorms could have the capability of producing damaging wind or hail. The threat of tornadoes is low.

A front is stalling out over us for the next few days with an unsettled, wet environment in store. High rain chances from now until Thursday. Temperatures staying in the mid-80’s throughout the week. There is still a high risk for rip currents over the next few days, so please continue to use caution if you plan to be out on the beaches this weekend and early next week!