Rainy set up this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Today we have partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain. Higher humidity is back with tropical moisture surging in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is is expected to make landfall along the coast of Texas overnight tonight. We wont see direct impacts but we will see but we will see tropical moisture stream through our area bringing higher rain chances for this week around 50-60% coverage. Highs will stick in the mid 80’s. There will also be a HIGH-MODERATE risk for rip currents through at least Wednesday at the beaches.