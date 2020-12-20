Rainy night ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds are starting to increase across the News 5 area as our next system moves in from the west. Later tonight, rain will enter our area and move through overnight into tomorrow morning. We could see a rumble of thunder or two, but it will mainly be light to moderate showers. Lows will reach the mid-40’s inland and low-to-mid 50’s closer to the coast.

That will clear out by midday Sunday with clear skies and highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s through midweek. Our next rain chance comes Christmas Eve morning as a cold front moves through. The front will leave behind MUCH cooler temperatures with lows in the 20’s and highs in the 40’s and 50’s.