Rainy day ahead, flood threat continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

It is another rainy day today. This morning, the rain is not as widespread, but there is still a bunch of rain out there. With rain totals ranging between 3 and 10 inches Wednesday and more rain expected today, flash flooding is still a concern. Waves of rain will move through again today thanks to tropical moisture from what is left of Nicholas. Be sure you leave PLENTY of time for your morning commute and take it slow. Turn around, don’t drown! Highs today will be kept in check today thanks to the high rain chance in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

This fire hose of tropical moisture continue through Friday as well with highs again the lower 80’s. We keep a 60 to 70 percent chance of rain through Monday. By midweek, we will start to see the rain chance go down as we slip back into a more normal pattern.

TROPICS: Nicholas is moving SLOWLY and is just regular low pressure at this point. It will bring us rain for the next several days. In the Atlantic we are watching three different disturbances. The first two are off the coast of Africa. One has a low chance for development while the second has a high chance. The second will likely become a tropical depression or storm in next couple of days. Neither of these are imminent threats, but we will continue to watch. The third area is off the East Coast of the United States. This is not a threat to our neighborhood.