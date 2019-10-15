Weather Aware: Showers and thunderstorms with small risk of severe weather

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday!

Today we are under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5). This is a low-end severe threat but conditions include mainly heavy rain (1-3″) and gusty winds with a brief tornado not out of the question. Most of the severe weather will be concentrated to our northern counties, but the thunderstorm treat remains widespread. There is also flooding possible today as the northern half of our area is under a slight excessive rainfall risk. This means that flash flooding is possible. These showers and thunderstorms are expected to last through today (70%) and into tomorrow morning (60%).

Severe risk today

Tomorrow morning into the afternoon, a cold front is expected to pass our area drying us out and cooling us down for a couple of days. We warm back up for the weekend and bring some of the rain chances back.

There are a couple of areas we are watching in the tropics, including Tropical Depression 15 off the coast of Africa, but none a threat to us currently.