Rain will be hard to come by for the rest of the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -It has been another warm and mostly dry day on the Gulf Coast. Rain chances are looking slim for the rest of the week.

A weak frontal boundary will stay stalled out on the Gulf Coast. A few isolated showers will be possible through the evening, but most of the region will remain rain free. Temperatures will fall through the 80s. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight. Slightly lower humidity will keep overnight lows in the lower 70s inland. Coastal communities will bottom out in the middle and upper 70s.

A drier and more stable atmosphere will dominate the weather pattern over the next few days. This will lead to seasonably warm temperatures will highs in the 90s, mild mornings in the 70s, and little to no rain. The rain chances will hold at 10% or less for Thursday and Friday.

The weather pattern will begin to slowly shift through the weekend. Moisture will return leading to a few pop-up afternoon showers for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will continue to rise next week.