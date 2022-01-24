Rain tonight and tomorrow, Cooler week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have continued to stream into the region ahead of our next rain chance.

Clouds will continue to increase and thicken up through the evening and into the night as an area of light to moderate rain moves in. Expect a cloudy, cool, and damp night for the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will hold in the middle 40s.

Scattered rain will stick around for the Tuesday morning commute. Keep this in mind if you’re heading into work and school. The rain will move out by mid-afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as winds turn northeast. Temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 50s.

Mostly sunny skies will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach the 50s and morning lows will dip into the 30s. Another cold front will push through the Gulf Coast Friday. There is still some question regarding rain chances for the end of the week. Another cooldown is likely by next weekend.