Rain this morning, clearing afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! A line of light to heavy showers is moving its way through our area. Nothing severe, just some rain this morning! The roads will be wet so make sure to take it slow this morning. Most of the rain will be moving out of here by mid-morning.

Temperatures will be staying in the low to mid 60’s this afternoon with clearing skies! We can anticipate a streak of sunny weather after with a cooldown! Highs will be in the upper 50’s on Tuesday and lows in the mid 30’s. For Thanksgiving temperatures will be back in the low 70’s with a 10% chance of rain. Another weak front passing the end of the week with clearing by the weekend.