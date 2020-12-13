Rain tapers overnight, returns for Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet a dreary day for most spots with off and on showers throughout the afternoon. These are associated with a cold front that is approaching our area. That front is expected to stall overnight near the I-65 corridor, so most of the showers will be concentrated east of I-65 overnight. This will also cause a large temperature spread across our area tonight. Lows will drop to the lower 50’s in our northwestern communities, mid-50’s along the I-65 corridor and lower 60’s at the coast and in NW FL.

Tomorrow morning, this stalled front is expected to lift north through our area as a warm front. This could lead to some possible widespread fog early tomorrow morning, but other than that it will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70 degrees. Another batch of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder returns Sunday afternoon into Monday as another cold front passes through.

After that front moves out Monday, we should clear out with temperatures dropping back down to near or just below average in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Midweek, another front is expected to pass dropping our temperatures even lower to highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s to finish off your work week.