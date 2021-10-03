Rain sticks around, drier air filters in late this week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

We are seeing scattered showers and storms this afternoon that will continue through the evening. Rain coverage looks to decrease heading into the overnight period, but we will keep a small chance for rain. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s right at the coast.

We bring back more rain to kick off your work week with scattered showers and storms expected Monday morning increasing in coverage throughout the day. Grab that rain gear because by late afternoon, most will be seeing rain! Highs tomorrow will stick in the lower 80’s thanks to the higher rain coverage.

The system bringing us rain likely won’t bring us much cooler air, but drier air will start to filter in later this week. Until then, scattered showers and storms will continue through Wednesday before sunshine returns by the end of the week. Highs will stick in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.







TROPICS: In the tropics, Sam and Victor are both weakening in the Atlantic. Sam will gradually continue to weaken in the coming days while Victor looks to fizzle out sooner rather than later. We are also tracking a tropical wave that is currently over the southeastern Bahamas. This has a low chance for development and is heading towards the East Coast, but we will keep an eye on it!