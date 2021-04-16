Rain returns, strong storms possible near the coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a rainy morning, most are getting a short break this afternoon….even seeing sunshine in some spots. The rain and storms make another grand return later this evening. Some of the storms do have a small chance of becoming strong or briefly severe. The main threats this evening would be hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The southern half of our area is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather.

Early Saturday morning looks stormy, and the low risk for severe carries over, but by midday, the severe risk will end and it will just be rain. We could see some lingering showers Sunday, but the trend will be clearing. Sunday afternoon starts a dry pattern with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s through most of the week.