Rain returns Monday, severe weather threat for St. Patrick’s Day

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We started to see our weather pattern shift today with more humidity and a couple of more clouds. Lows tonight will be way above average for this time of year, in the low-to-mid 60’s for most. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a very small change for some showers and fog also possible after midnight.

I hope you enjoyed the sunshine today because rain chances return for tomorrow and will linger for a few days. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-70’s at the coast and upper 70’s to near 80 degrees north of I-10. Some of our area will get showers and a few storms throughout the day, but not everyone will see this rain.

The entire News 5 area is seeing an increasing risk for possible severe weather Wednesday into the evening. Areas west of I-65 are under an Enhanced risk for severe weather (level 3 of 5) which means numerous severe storms are possible. Areas east of I-65 are under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) which means scattered severe storms are possible. As of right now, all modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. As we get closer, we will get more details and keep you updated. That system moves out Thursday morning giving way to a lovely weekend and cooler air.