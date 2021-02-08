Rain returns and sticks around

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a lovely, breezy and mild day with temperatures in the 60’s, cloud cover will begin to increase throughout the evening with rain chances coming back into the mix after midnight. We are expecting mostly showers, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Lows tonight will be above average in the lower 50’s in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 50’s closer to the beaches. The rain will continue through around midday tomorrow for some.

Temperatures will continue to increase through mid-week to the 70’s with the unsettled rain chances sticking around through the next 7 days as several systems move through. After these systems finally move away by the end of the week, we are in for another cool down heading into next weekend.