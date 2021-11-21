Rain overnight, Cooler air ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Clouds have been building throughout the day as our next system approaches….We are mostly dry now, but this will chance as the night progresses. Temps right now are sitting in the 60’s for most after reaching the 70’s this afternoon.

Lows tonight are going to drop to the upper 50’s and lower 60’s north of I-10 and lower 60’s at the beaches. The cold front will pass through our area after midnight tonight bringing mostly rain and maybe a rumble of thunder or two. We are not expecting any severe weather.

The rain looks to be out of here by mid-morning Monday, but clouds and breezy conditions will stick around with winds from the north at 5-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will only top out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s tomorrow and will struggle to get out of the 50’s Tuesday.

Another drier front looks to push through Thursday into Friday but rain chances only look to be between 10 and 20 percent as temps rebound back into the 70’s for the holiday.