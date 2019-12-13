Rain moving out with drier air arriving for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An area of low pressure hugging the Gulf Coast has led to a very gloomy, cool, and wet end to the work week. Good news, improving weather conditions will arrive in time for the weekend.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky through the evening with some lingering showers. Temperatures will likely hold in the lower 50s overnight with a few upper 40s in our northern locations. Areas of fog will likely form by sunrise.

Saturday is looking much nicer with scattered clouds and drier air. A west wind will hold around 5-10 mph with afternoon temperatures climbing into the middle 60s. A slow warming trend will continue into Sunday as a south wind develops. Highs will reach the 70-degree mark Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Our next big rain chance come Monday evening in the form of a strong cold front. Showers and storms will arrive Monday and into Tuesday. Some storms could be strong. A much cooler air mass will follow with morning lows falling to around freezing.