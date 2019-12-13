Rain moving out with drier air arriving for the weekend

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An area of low pressure hugging the Gulf Coast has led to a very gloomy, cool, and wet end to the work week. Good news, improving weather conditions will arrive in time for the weekend.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky through the evening with some lingering showers. Temperatures will likely hold in the lower 50s overnight with a few upper 40s in our northern locations. Areas of fog will likely form by sunrise.

Saturday is looking much nicer with scattered clouds and drier air. A west wind will hold around 5-10 mph with afternoon temperatures climbing into the middle 60s. A slow warming trend will continue into Sunday as a south wind develops. Highs will reach the 70-degree mark Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Our next big rain chance come Monday evening in the form of a strong cold front. Showers and storms will arrive Monday and into Tuesday. Some storms could be strong. A much cooler air mass will follow with morning lows falling to around freezing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories