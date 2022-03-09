MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – An active, unsettled weather pattern continues for the Gulf Coast. Wea re looking ahead to another severe weather threat late this week and a much colder weekend.

A front will continue settling south into the Northern Gulf of Mexico this evening. Areas of rain will move along this boundary setting the stage for a soggy night for some. The highest rain chances will sit east of I-65. Temperatures will stay chilly with north and northeast winds. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s.

We will get a reprieve from the wain Thursday. A spotty shower is possible around sunrise, but the trend will be for clearing skies through the day with temperatures climbing. Most of the region will top out in the lower 70s. A much lighter wind is expected into the afternoon.

Another round of storms appears likely late Friday. A warm front will approach eh coast setting the stage for a few strong or severe storms. A cold front will blast through the region Friday night setting up a much colder weekend. Highs will struggle to reach the 50s Saturday despite ample sunshine. Farmer and growers need to pay attention Saturday night and Sunday morning. A freeze is looking more and more likely.