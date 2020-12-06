Rain gradually moves out overnight, cooler Monday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The scattered showers some areas have seen today will continue to move across our area this afternoon and evening. Overnight, the rain will finally move out, ushering in cooler and drier air. Lows overnight will drop to the upper 30’s and lower 40’s inland and upper 40’s closer to the coast.

The clouds will gradually clear out overnight with highs tomorrow in the mid-50’s inland and upper 50’s at the beaches giving way to mostly sunny skies. Our temperature will stay below average through mid-week.

We start the week with highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the 30’s, but will gradually warm up to highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s by the end of the work week. Sunny skies will continue for the next several days with our next rain chance arriving next weekend.