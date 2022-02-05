MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – All of that rain has finally gone away! A chilly start to our day with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chilly values in the low 20s. We are gusting up to 30 mph near the coast but it should calm down slightly as we head towards the afternoon.

Sunshine and cold conditions will dominate our region throughout our weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will start off in the 20s and 30s Sunday morning with another chilly night in store.

Another weak front will move through the region Monday bringing some clouds and a stray shower. This front will have us staying chilly throughout next week.