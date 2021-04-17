Rain continues overnight, clearing ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a soggy week, the first half of our weekend looks to continue that trend with widespread rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible especially near the coast through the evening and overnight hours. The severe weather risk looks to be diminishing, so flooding looks to be the main concern. 1-3” of additional rainfall is possible through this evening.

We could see some lingering showers Sunday, but the trend will be clearing! Sunday into Monday starts a mild and dry stretch with tons of sun through most of your work week. Temperatures will stick in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s. Rain looks to return by the end of the week into next weekend.