Rain continues Monday, tracking next cold front

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are seeing scattered afternoon showers and storms on our radar this afternoon. Some of these storms could dump a lot of rainfall, meaning flash flooding is a threat. Overall, rain coverage will decrease after sunset, but the chance for showers and storms does linger overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 70’s for most with mid-70’s at the beaches.

We will see more rain tomorrow, at around 50% chance. Not everyone will see rain, and it won’t be a washout for most, but that chance is higher than we typically see this time of year. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 80’s.

Elevated rain chances will stick around through Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday thanks to lingering tropical moisture. Just in time for the first day of fall, we are tracking our next cold front to pass Wednesday into Thursday ushering in cooler and drier air. Before Wednesday you can expect more rain, muggy conditions and seasonable temperatures, but starting Thursday, sunshine, drier air, and cooler temperatures will return!

TROPICS: As of 4 PM Sunday afternoon, Tropical Depression 17 has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Rose in the eastern Atlantic. Rose is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves NNW further into the Atlantic. This is not a current threat to the United States. Tropical Depression 16 became Tropical Storm Peter Sunday morning. It is also expected to remain a tropical storm before curving north further into the Atlantic. This is also currently not a threat to the United States. We are also watching two other areas in the Atlantic Basin. One has a low chance for development while the other has a medium chance. Right now, these are not imminent threats, but we will continue to watch!