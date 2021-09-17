Rain continues, flash flooding still a concern

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

There is less rain on our radar this morning than we have been seeing, but that rain chance will increase heading into this afternoon. Flash flooding remains a concern through the weekend as rain continues to fall coupled with impressive rainfall totals from the past couple of days. There is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH in place for all of the News 5 neighborhood, excluding Clarke, Conecuh, and Monroe counties in AL until Saturday at 7:00 PM. Highs today will stick in the mid-80’s thanks to the rain we are expecting.

For Friday Night Football Fever tonight, you may be dodging some showers and storms, but rain coverage will be decreasing as the night goes on. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

This tropical moisture will keep rain chances high through the weekend at around a 60% through at least Monday. Midweek we are tracking some drier air associated with a cold front that should finally bring us some sunshine.

TROPICS: We still have an active Atlantic Basin in the tropics with a couple of waves off the coast of Africa that we are tracking. The one with a high chance for development will likely become a tropical depression in the next few days. The other has a low chance and will likely curve back into the Atlantic regardless. The later area off the east coast is not a threat to our neighborhood.