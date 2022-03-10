Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

RIGHT NOW: That system that brought us two confirmed tornadoes yesterday is now just sitting to our south and east keeping showers around this morning. These do look to clear out later this morning. Temps are starting in the 40’s and 50’s for most with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

TODAY/TONIGHT: Throughout the day the rain and clouds will gradually clear out which will allow temps to climb quickly into the lower 70’s for most. We may even see some sunshine peek through this afternoon. Tonight, lows will drop back to the 50’s with most staying dry.

FRIDAY: We may see a couple of coastal showers and storms in the morning, but we are keeping a closer eye on the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves in. This system will bring the chance for strong to severe storms with those SE of I-65 in a level 2 of 5 risk and those NW of I-65 in a level 1 of 5 risk. There is some uncertainty with this risk, but we will keep you updated. Right now, damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes appear possible.

THIS WEEKEND: The storms clear out by Saturday morning, but cold air will usher in QUICKLY. Temps will be in the 30’s Saturday morning, but with winds gusting to 30-35 mph, it will feel like the 20’s. Also prepare for a possible freeze Sunday morning with lows in the 20’s and wind chill values cooler than that. Small rain chances return Tuesday.