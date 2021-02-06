Rain clearing out, more sunshine Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures only topped out in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s today thanks to the cloud cover that stuck around. Rain chances will go down as the evening goes on, but isolated to scattered rain is still possible through the afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30’s in our inland communities and low-to-mid 40’s closer to the coast. We keep a very small rain chance around before we begin to clear out Sunday.

For your Sunday we start off cloudy but gradually become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 50’s in our inland communities and mid-50’s closer to the beaches. The sunshine sticks around through Monday, but Tuesday begins an unsettled weather pattern that lasts through the week with rain chances almost every day. Temperatures will reach near 70 by mid week.