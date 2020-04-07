Rain chances wind down this evening and overnight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening with a continued daily rain chance for the rest of the week.

A few showers and storms were able to develop Tuesday afternoon thanks to a disturbance sliding in from the northwest. We will watch as the rain chances wind down through the evening and into the overnight period. A south and southwest wind will keep temperatures warm through the night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Temperatures will run much warmer for Wednesday and Thursday. Cloudy starts will give way to peeks of sunshine through the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will soar into the middle and upper 80s, still well above normal for this time of year. Isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon hours with the best chances north of Mobile Bay. A cold front will slide through the Gulf Coast late Thursday.

Temperatures will run cooler for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. A warm front will lift across the region Saturday evening. This will lead to cloudy skies and increasing rain chances into Saturday night. Temperatures will be warmer Sunday with a good coverage of showers and storms. Drier and cooler air looks to arrive early next week.