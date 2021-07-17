Rain chances stay high

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon, we saw widespread showers and storms with the works….gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. After sunset, we could see some lingering rain, but most of the storms will begin to fade. Lows overnight will drop to the 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

For your Sunday, most look to stay dry in the morning, but in the afternoon, we are expecting scattered showers and storms similar to today. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Grab those umbrellas! Next work week looks even more wet than we have been seeing with rain chances between 60 and 70% and highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s. It does not look like this rain is going away anytime soon. The good news is, the tropics are expected to stay quiet for the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories