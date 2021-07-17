Rain chances stay high

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon, we saw widespread showers and storms with the works….gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. After sunset, we could see some lingering rain, but most of the storms will begin to fade. Lows overnight will drop to the 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

For your Sunday, most look to stay dry in the morning, but in the afternoon, we are expecting scattered showers and storms similar to today. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Grab those umbrellas! Next work week looks even more wet than we have been seeing with rain chances between 60 and 70% and highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s. It does not look like this rain is going away anytime soon. The good news is, the tropics are expected to stay quiet for the next 5 days.