Rain chances rising through the day Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies will stay cloudy across the Gulf Coast tonight, but rain will be slow to start up.

Clouds will continue to increase through the rest of the evening and overnight hours as mid and high-level moisture rises. Temperatures will stay cool, but not nearly as cold as recent nights. Overnight temperatures will hover in the lower 40s with a light east breeze. Showers will be slow to begin thanks to some drier air near the surface.

A cold front will approach the region Thursday. This will lead to increasing moisture and higher rain chances. Rain chances will rise after lunchtime as the atmosphere continues to moisten up. This will mostly be a rain event, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Highs will hover in the lower 60s. Scattered showers will continue into the evening with rain chances winding down by sunrise Friday.

Drier air will work into the region through Friday and Saturday. Look forward to seasonable temperatures with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Another small rain chance will arrive Sunday.