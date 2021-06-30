Rain chances rising through Friday, Keeping a close eye on the tropics

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Deep tropical moisture will lead to a continued unsettled weather pattern through the end of the week and into the holiday weekend.

Scattered tropical downpours will continue to linger through the early evening. Most of the rain will end after 10 pm. Clouds will linger with some clearing in spots. Temperatures look to remain seasonable bottoming out in the lower 70s.

Moisture will continue to rise through the end of the work week. This will lead to rising rain chances. Storms will again favor the midday and afternoon hours. Locally heavy downpours will be possible along with frequent cloud-ground lightning. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s before the rain moves in.

Rain chances will decrease slightly through the weekend, but some storms will stick around into the fourth of July. Unsettled weather will continue into next week with seasonable temperatures.

We continue to closely monitor two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five located about 1600 miles east of the Caribbean continues to show stronger signs of tropical development. The system remains with out a defined low-level center. This will likely become a named storm by Friday. The next name on the list is Elsa.

Forecast models continue to move the system through the Caribbean and south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. A west-northwest movement will likely continue into next week as it approaches Cuba. Currently, there remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding the systems eventual strength and position over the Caribbean. This storm will have to be closely monitored as we move into next week.