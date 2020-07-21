Rain chances rising later this week, Tropics becoming active

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will fall to seasonable levels. Expect lower and middle 70s for areas along and north I-10. Coastal communities will bottom out in the upper 70s to near 80.

Another typical late-July day is expected weather wise Tuesday. Temperatures will climb back into the lower and middle 90s. Clouds will build up starting around midday. A few showers and storms will pop up in the heat of the afternoon. The rain chance will hold around 30%.

A tropical wave over Cuba will begin to move across the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. This will help to spread moisture over the Gulf Coast. The result will be an increased coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances will rise to 50% by Thursday and Friday.



TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical waves, all having a low chance of tropical development over the next 2-5 days. The first is off the Louisiana coast and will move into Texas Tuesday. The second is sitting over Cuba. This disturbance will move west and northwest through mid-week leading to higher rain chances locally. The final wave is much farther out in the central Atlantic. This system will move west over the next few days.