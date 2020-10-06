Rain chances rising late this week, Forecast rests on the exact track of Delta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a relatively quiet stretch for the Gulf Coast, but that all looks to chance late this week as Hurricane Delta approaches.

Extra cloudiness has moved into the region and will stick around through most of the evening. Isolated showers will be possible early in the evening, but rain chances will wind down as we move overnight. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s. Humidity will run higher.

Extra clouds will linger through Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s with a few pop-up showers for the afternoon. Moisture will continue to rise Thursday as Delta move north.

Conditions on the Gulf Coast will go downhill Friday evening as Delta closes in. The most-likely landfall location is the Central Louisiana Gulf Coast, but there is some uncertainly. Tropical Storm conditions will be possible Friday night through Saturday morning, mainly near the coast. Rainfall totals around 3-6” will be possible. Conditions will improve by Saturday afternoon as the system moves inland. Drier air will arrive by Sunday.