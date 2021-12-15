Rain chances rising late this week and into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered clouds have dotted the Gulf Coast landscape. Warm temperatures look to continue with some big changes coming for the weekend.

Temperatures will stay quite mild through the evening under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures with hold in the 60s through most of the evening. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s for some. Areas of fog will develop after 11 PM.

Moisture will slowly rise Thursday leading to scattered clouds. Morning fog will burn off by 9 AM. Highs will climb into the middle 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

A few more passing showers are possible Friday. Our next cold front will arrive Saturday. Showers and storms are looking more likely. Rain chances will drop Sunday into Monday as the front stalls in the northern Gulf of Mexico. That boundary will crawl north earl next week leading to another round of rain. Temperatures will run much cooler Sunday through Tuesday with highs barely reaching the lower 60s and morning lows in the 40s.